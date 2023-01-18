Local Listings
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March

A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east side of Amarillo in March.(KWTX Photo)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east side of Amarillo in March.

CoStar said the almost 75 thousand square-foot location will include 120 fuel pumps.

When originally announced last year, the cost was to be about $30 million for the major retailer to be located at Airport Boulevard and East I-40.

In February last year, the council passed an incentive of sales tax rebates totaling about $4.5 million over 20 years.

Assistant City Manager Andrew Freeman also said a possible benefit could be more development of the vacant land around the facility.

