Expo center board member gives design input based on personal experience

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Janet Mitchell sits on the Lubbock County Expo Center Board because of her 17 years of experience with horses. Allowing her to give input on what works best for equestrians.

Janet was born and raised in Mexico City. She says that is where she was introduced to the lifestyle.

“My father used to take me to all sorts of equestrian events,” Janet said. “It was a big military field as a matter of fact where they used to have polo events and jumping events and things like that.”

While there she got the opportunity to take riding lessons. Then, she took a break to go to medical school. In 2005, she bought her first horse. By the time she got her horse, she had children and thought it would be best to do something a little less dangerous than jumping.

“So I’ll do dressage, and for me, dressage is very mental,” Janet said. “I love it, and I just started riding then, and so I’ve been riding ever since.”

It’s a sport she has to currently travel at least five hours to do.

“It’s been really nice to do horse shows here in Lubbock, but as of right now we don’t have a facility here large enough to be able to house the type of horse shows that I go to, or a lot of the hunter jumper shows,” Janet said.

So, when she got the chance to be on the Expo Center board, she saddled up and rode on to give her best advice.

“In my case, I was doing all sorts of English showing events,” Janet said. “So, they wanted to know if you were a person showing, and coming to a facility like this one, what would you see? What size stalls? What would you like the facility to look like?”

On top of what she knows, Janet’s husband is Chancellor Tedd Mitchell of Texas Tech University. So, she stays involved with what’s best for the Red Raiders.

“I was also able to provide some insight as to how Texas Tech could take advantage or use the facility,” Janet said.

With features she helped select, Janet says it will be great for the English and Western riders to ride side by side.

She says the setback the board has experienced is the price increases on supplies needed to build the center. Janet says the board is raising the money and continuing on.

