Hart Fire Department receives Texas A&M grant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Hart Volunteer Fire Department has received a $220,000 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service to purchase a new large brush truck.

The grant comes from the Forest Service’s Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. The department says the truck will primarily be used to fight brush fires and to provide mutual aid assistance to departments in surrounding counties.

It will also be used to respond to structure fires outside city limits and will allow for more personnel to help put out fires.

The Forest Service Program is funded by the state legislature and provides cost-share funding to rural volunteer departments.

