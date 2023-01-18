Hobbs Fire Department investigating 2 structure fires

Local Listings
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOBBS, News Mexico (KCBD) - Hobbs fire officials are asking for the public’s assistance with an investigation into two structure fires.

The city’s fire department was called to a structure fire on Jan. 6 in the 1200 block of South Starling Rd. Upon arrival, fire fighters found a house on fire and quickly extinguished the flames. Neighbors told officials no one was living in the house at the time.

Fire fighters were called to another structure fire on Jan. 9. A house was engulfed in flames in the 600 block of South 8th St. The Fire Marshal’s Office stated no one was in the home at the time. However, some individuals were seen on the property who were not known to the owner.

No one was injured in the blazes and the extent of the damages has not been determined.

Anyone with information on these fires is encouraged to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at (575)391-8151 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)393-8005. Callers can remain anonymous.

