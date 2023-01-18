Hoop Madness Tuesday finals
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17.
Girls
Monterey 80 Coronado 47
Frenship 49 Midland Legacy 34
New Home 64 Ropes 36
Whiteface 69 Meadow 11
Childress 42 Shallowater 25
New Deal 58 Smyer 30
Sudan 56 Lockney 26
Lubbock Cooper 88 Abilene Cooper 48
Levelland 53 Estacado 44
Farwell 72 Boys Ranch 16
Snyder 56 Sweetwater 40
Claude 32 Valley 24
Vega 53 Bovina 33
Klondike 86 Dawson 6
Lorenzo 68 Petersburg 28
Seminole 72 Greenwood 45
Sundown 72 Plains 38
Denver City 43 Brownfield 37
Nazareth 85 Lazbuddie 5
Anton 45 Morton 39
Muleshoe 47 Dimmitt 39
Southcrest Christian 45 All Saints 24
Whitharral 43 Amherst 41
Tulia 60 River Road 41
Palo Duro 62 Plainview 60
Olton 45 Ralls 23
Jayton 42 Spur 36
Wellman Union 58 Loop 24
Sands 51 Grady 24
Boys
Frenship 89 Midland Legacy 54
Olton 89 Ralls 26
PCHEA 60 Cotton Center 41
Lorenzo 60 Petersburg 38
All Saints 41 Southcrest Christian 24
New Deal 79 Smyer 57
New Home 68 Ropes 44
Shallowater 66 Childress 56
Valley 45 Claude 36
Whitharral 56 Amherst 30
Whiteface 60 Meadow 46
Monterey 74 Coronado 65
Grady 49 Sands 30
Plains 72 Sundown 52
Vega 49 Bovina 48
Estacado 67 Levelland 50
Denver City 42 Brownfield 40
Farwell 68 Boys Ranch 38
Littlefield 67 Friona 16
River Road 65 Tulia 32
Seagraves 51 Tahoka 43
Nazareth 98 Lazbuddie 6
Abilene Cooper 51 Lubbock Cooper 46
