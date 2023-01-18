Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Hoop Madness Tuesday finals

Here's Pete Christy with your Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17.

Girls

Monterey 80 Coronado 47

Frenship 49 Midland Legacy 34

New Home 64 Ropes 36

Whiteface 69 Meadow 11

Childress 42 Shallowater 25

New Deal 58 Smyer 30

Sudan 56 Lockney 26

Lubbock Cooper 88 Abilene Cooper 48

Levelland 53 Estacado 44

Farwell 72 Boys Ranch 16

Snyder 56 Sweetwater 40

Claude 32 Valley 24

Vega 53 Bovina 33

Klondike 86 Dawson 6

Lorenzo 68 Petersburg 28

Seminole 72 Greenwood 45

Sundown 72 Plains 38

Denver City 43 Brownfield 37

Nazareth 85 Lazbuddie 5

Anton 45 Morton 39

Muleshoe 47 Dimmitt 39

Southcrest Christian 45 All Saints 24

Whitharral 43 Amherst 41

Tulia 60 River Road 41

Palo Duro 62 Plainview 60

Olton 45 Ralls 23

Jayton 42 Spur 36

Wellman Union 58 Loop 24

Sands 51 Grady 24

Boys

Frenship 89 Midland Legacy 54

Olton 89 Ralls 26

PCHEA 60 Cotton Center 41

Lorenzo 60 Petersburg 38

All Saints 41 Southcrest Christian 24

New Deal 79 Smyer 57

New Home 68 Ropes 44

Shallowater 66 Childress 56

Valley 45 Claude 36

Whitharral 56 Amherst 30

Whiteface 60 Meadow 46

Monterey 74 Coronado 65

Grady 49 Sands 30

Plains 72 Sundown 52

Vega 49 Bovina 48

Estacado 67 Levelland 50

Denver City 42 Brownfield 40

Farwell 68 Boys Ranch 38

Littlefield 67 Friona 16

River Road 65 Tulia 32

Seagraves 51 Tahoka 43

Nazareth 98 Lazbuddie 6

Abilene Cooper 51 Lubbock Cooper 46

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a crash in West Lubbock.
Woman dies after early morning crash in west Lubbock
Police asking for public's help in identifying suspect in connection to a shooting in early...
LPD asking for public’s help in road rage shooting
Plainview police are looking for a man accused of multiple burglaries in a string of cities...
Plainview burglary suspect identified as escaped New Mexico prisoner
Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash near Ropes that left five people injured.
5 injured in 2-car crash involving cow near Ropes
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday...
LPD asking for public’s help in identifying vehicle in connection to deadly downtown shooting

Latest News

Hoop Madness scores and highlights
Hoop Madness 01/17/23
Source: KCBD Video
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Olton Mustangs
The Olton Mustangs are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week. The Mustangs took down...
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Olton Mustangs
Hoop Madness sponsored by Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 13