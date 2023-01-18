Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Suzie Q

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Suzie Q KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old pit/lab mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.

She is very gentle and a little shy at first. She would do best with another dog in the home. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Chocolate Chip.

