Lubbock family looking for answers after father shot inside his home Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is remembering David Perez as a loving father, kind friend, and hard worker after he was shot and killed on Friday. Meanwhile, homicide detectives need help to find the person responsible for his death.

Someone shot and killed Perez, 40, in the early morning hours of January 13 while he was in his home near 19th St. and Avenue M. Investigators are looking for a black four-door Sedan seen near the scene around 5:30 a.m. About an hour later, David’s brother Steven heard the news.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday morning in downtown Lubbock. (Lubbock Police Department)

“I heard it buzzing and I look down and I see my mom’s calling and she was being real frantic and she’s just like, hey your brother’s been shot. And I’m just like what? She’s like your brother’s been shot, you need to go find him,” he said.

Perez started calling hospitals and drove to his brother’s home to find police cars and tape. Eventually, he found David at UMC, where he, two of David’s children, and his ex-wife said goodbye.

“It’s a tragedy that this happened because he left so many little ones behind,” Perez said. “I think his major role was just being a father and an influencer for his kids and just being there for everybody,” Perez said.

David was a father of three and a father figure to his long-time girlfriend’s five children. Steven says their ages range from teenagers up to 20 years old.

“They’re all going to have good memories of their father and you know have certain characteristics to build off and make their own choices and decisions based on someone who led a good life,” he said.

Steven says David was a hard worker and was kind to his coworkers at Cast Iron Grill. The restaurant owners told Steven how much they enjoyed working with David and how his smile and energy made an impact.

“You know, to me my brother’s very quiet and reserved. But to hear that from other people it’s just like, that’s pretty awesome that he’s able to open up around these people and, you know, have a great personality,” Perez said.

Cast Iron Grill posted to its Facebook page upon learning the news of David's death. (KCBD)

Perez says David was probably up that morning getting ready for work when someone shot him from outside the home.

“I mean all I can really do is just urge the public to come out with any information they have. Keep an eye on the news and if you recognize something or see anything that might even be questionable, you know, feel free to call that hotline,” he said.

Along with answers, he needs help to make sure his other family members have the same opportunity to say goodbye. His family has created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

“I think my biggest concern is trying to get this paid as soon as possible so I know that we can all have a place for all of us to get together and have a sendoff in good form,” Perez said.

Investigators are looking for a black four-door Sedan seen near the scene around 5:30 a.m. on January 13. Detectives don’t have any other leads yet and are offering $5,000 for good tips. Anyone who has information is encouraged to call the Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. You can remain anonymous and stay eligible for the reward.

