LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host inaugural Sabor Latino banquet Saturday, Feb. 4, at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center.

The banquet will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. with dinner, entertainment and raffle.

See a list sponsorship opportunities below:

