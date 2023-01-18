Lubbock parks to have some restrooms renovated, replaced

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In its first meeting of 2023, the Lubbock City Council awarded a contract to have some park restrooms renovated, a second step in addressing 12 vandalized and damaged facilities.

The $232,123 contract will be to, “transform the restrooms into safe, comfortable, and long-lasting facilities for park users,” according to the council agenda.

There are seven parks that will have the renovated restrooms that Parks & Recreation staff said are, “found in areas with heavy foot traffic and have been especially prone to vandalism, as well as normal wear and tear.”

Buddy Holly Recreation Area

Clapp Park Ball field

Hodges Park

Mackenzie Park South

Mae Simmons Park

McAlister Park

McCullough Park

This council action follows its December 13 meeting in which it approved the order and installation of five new restroom facilities described as concrete restroom buildings, similar to what’s at the new McAlister Dog Park. Those will be at Clapp Park, Higinbotham Park, Mackenzie Park, Aztlan Park, and Maxey Park totaling $517,395.

“We hear about these bathrooms,” District 6 City Councilwoman Latrelle Joy said. “The one at Higinbotham is in my district and I’ve heard a lot about it. You wouldn’t want to go there. Let’s put it like that. I’m really excited we have started this process and are moving forward because our citizens deserve that we do this.”

The funding was allocated out of the City’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds. City Manager Jarrett Atkinson told Councilman Mark McBrayer there is a chance leftover funding could go to other parks.

“I would say, to that one, as we roll through the ARPA allocation to parks and if any dollars remain, we absolutely have a chance to do that,” Atkinson said. “Wagner [Park] is a great example. There’s several others that really need them. Second, just as part of our ongoing budget process, we can start looking at adding those subject to availability.”

The contract for park restroom renovations is for six months, with the possibility of one six-month extension.

Meanwhile, the Lubbock City Council also approved the purchase of 15 new buses in its first January meeting for more than $12 million. Other funding sources would also be utilized to avoid using City dollars.

“No part of that $12 million comes from the city’s pocket,” Atkinson said. “Through the efforts of our congressional delegation, Mr. Mandrell and his staff, through TxDOT, this will be entirely funded, either through the Federal Transit Administration’s Low-No, and they’re referring to emissions, Grant Program. Then, for our local match in lieu of cash, we are able to use Texas Department of Transportation transportation credits.”

These buses are 40′ low-floor diesel hybrid Allison e/EGenFlex buses to replace older buses in the Citibus fleet.

“We have 73 large buses in our fleet,” Chris Mandrell, Citibus General Manager, told the Council. “The grant that we received, we’ll replace about 48 of those, and 35 of those are 21 years or older.”

Mandrell said, in working with the manufacturer, Citibus expects the buses in late 2023.

“They will be scheduled for production in October this year,” Mandrell said. “Each bus takes two weeks to produce and then they will be delivered. Hopefully, by the end of this year, beginning of 2024, we can begin putting these into service.”

