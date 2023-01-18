Man arrested in New Mexico after Midland AMBER alert

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has confirmed that Zach Smith has been arrested on the charges of kidnapping and family violence

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., Midland Police Department officers were called to the residence of 29-year-old Zach Jack Smith and his common-law wife.

It was reported that Smith assaulted his common-law wife leaving her with severe injuries. Smith then left the residence with their three children and her 11-month-old infant without her consent and to an unknown location.

After an AMBER alert was broadcast, Smith, the 11-month-old infant, and the three children were found in a hotel room in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Children were unharmed.

Smith was then taken into custody for kidnapping and continuous family violence.

Tuesday evening an AMBER alert was issued for child abduction in Midland.

The victim is a white 11-month-old girl named Darla Steve. Darla has brown hair and brown eyes and law enforcement does not know what she was wearing last.

The suspect, 29-year-old, Zach Smith is driving a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500, with the Texas license plate SDD9435.

The pair were last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 16th in the 2700 block of Southwest St. in Midland

