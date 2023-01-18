Local Listings
Man arrested in New Mexico after Midland AMBER alert

Darla Steve, Zach Smith
Darla Steve, Zach Smith(Midland Police Department, Albuquerque Police Department)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has confirmed that Zach Smith has been arrested on the charges of kidnapping and family violence

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., Midland Police Department officers were called to the residence of 29-year-old Zach Jack Smith and his common-law wife.

It was reported that Smith assaulted his common-law wife leaving her with severe injuries. Smith then left the residence with their three children and her 11-month-old infant without her consent and to an unknown location.

After an AMBER alert was broadcast, Smith, the 11-month-old infant, and the three children were found in a hotel room in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Children were unharmed.

Smith was then taken into custody for kidnapping and continuous family violence.

******ORIGINAL STORY******

Tuesday evening an AMBER alert was issued for child abduction in Midland.

The child and suspect are pictured above.

The victim is a white 11-month-old girl named Darla Steve. Darla has brown hair and brown eyes and law enforcement does not know what she was wearing last.

The suspect, 29-year-old, Zach Smith is driving a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500, with the Texas license plate SDD9435.

The pair were last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 16th in the 2700 block of Southwest St. in Midland

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

