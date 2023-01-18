Police asking for public’s helping in identifying two robbery suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the identification of two suspects in a central Lubbock Robbery.

On January 5th, 2023 Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 5300 block of Englewood Avenue at 5:22 a.m. for reports of a robbery. Two male subjects wearing all black clothing and black surgical face masks entered a business at this location, pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded money.

The suspects fled the scene in what appears to be a light colored four-door passenger car.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous.

