Police asking for public’s helping in identifying two robbery suspects

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the...
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the identification of two suspects in a central Lubbock Robbery.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the identification of two suspects in a central Lubbock Robbery.

On January 5th, 2023 Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 5300 block of Englewood Avenue at 5:22 a.m. for reports of a robbery. Two male subjects wearing all black clothing and black surgical face masks entered a business at this location, pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded money.

The suspects fled the scene in what appears to be a light colored four-door passenger car.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous.

