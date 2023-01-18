TxDOT names Judge Curtis Parrish chair of the U.S. 82 study

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced today that Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish has been named the Chairman of the U.S. 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee.

TxDOT Planning and Programming Division (TPP) is initiating a corridor study for U.S. 82, spanning from the Texas/New Mexico State line to the Texas/Arkansas State line. The one-year study will look at the 575-mile corridor’s current condition, as well as provide a long-range vision of the highway’s vital role in moving people, goods, and services across Texas.

“Judge Parrish’s expertise and leadership representing Lubbock County, as well as his interest in the corridor, will help inform TxDOT of the recommended improvements,” said Humberto Gonzalez, Director of TxDOT TPP. “As Chair, Judge Parrish will play a vital role in championing the US 8.2. Texas Corridor study and representing the study to State and Federal leaders.”

“Good roads are vital to our communities in West Texas and all across the state,” says Judge Curtis Parrish. “Improvements in making highways safer as well as efficiently moving the food, fiber, and fuel across the state are important for the short-term and long-range economy of Texas. I am honored to lead this study for the State of Texas.”

The U.S. 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee members include County Judges, Mayors, and business leaders across the state. The study begins this week and is scheduled to conclude by Spring 2024.

