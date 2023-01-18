Wednesday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly downtown Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Deadly downtown shooting investigation

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person that shot and killed a man early Friday morning at his home near 19th and Ave. M

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the case

Full story here: LPD asking for public’s help in identifying vehicle in connection to deadly downtown shooting

Police searching for shooting suspect

Police are looking for the man seen on surveillance video shooting a woman’s van last month near 33rd and Hartford

He opened fire after the woman exchanged words with someone in his SUV

Watch here: LPD asking for public’s help in road rage shooting

White House quiet on Biden documents

The White House is dismissing criticism for not releasing more information about classified documents found at President Biden’s home and former office

A spokesman says the White House is protecting the Justice Department’s investigation

Find the latest updates here: White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure

