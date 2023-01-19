Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

1 injured in crash on I-27

I-27 crash into median
I-27 crash into median(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to I-27 after a vehicle crashed into the median.

I-27 crash
I-27 crash(Texas Department of Transportation)

The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on the interstate between 19th Street and 34th Street.

One person was moderately injured, according to police.

TxDOT cameras show traffic on the interstate has been limited to one lane.

Crews are working to clear the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
Father David Perez died Friday morning after someone shot him while he was in his home.
Lubbock family looking for answers after father shot inside his home Friday morning
Police are responding to a crash with serious injuries at 34th and the West Loop.
1 seriously injured in West Loop crash
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the...
Police asking for public’s helping in identifying two robbery suspects
The Mom Lounge is now open in the Village Shopping Center off of 82nd St. and Quaker.
‘Our vision come to life:’ The Mom Lounge opens in South Lubbock

Latest News

Police are responding to a crash with serious injuries at 34th and the West Loop.
1 seriously injured in West Loop crash
Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash near Ropes that left five people injured.
5 injured in 2-car crash involving cow near Ropes
Lubbock Police Department
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations on Wednesday morning
RV/Semi crash on Clovis Rd.
Crash between RV and semi-truck to cause traffic delays