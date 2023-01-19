1 injured in crash on I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to I-27 after a vehicle crashed into the median.

I-27 crash (Texas Department of Transportation)

The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on the interstate between 19th Street and 34th Street.

One person was moderately injured, according to police.

TxDOT cameras show traffic on the interstate has been limited to one lane.

Crews are working to clear the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

