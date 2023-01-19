Local Listings
Armed robbery reported at central Lubbock convenience store

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an armed robbery reported at a central Lubbock convenience store Thursday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to the Boston Kwik Mart in the 4200 block of Boston Ave.

At this time police say no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

