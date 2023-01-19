Local Listings
Clovis police make arrest in fatal stabbing of 68-year-old woman

Clovis police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 68-year-old woman who was stabbed in the neck.(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Clovis police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 68-year-old woman who was stabbed in the neck.

Emergency crews were called to the 4700 block of East Mabry Dr. at Love’s Travel Center. A man called police, saying his wife was bleeding and had possibly been stabbed in the neck.

The 68-year-old was taken to the Plains Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to police. She died less than an hour later, just after 10 p.m.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide. One person has been arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder.

Police stated the identities of the victim and suspect will be released at a later date.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Clovis Police Department at (575)769-1921. Anonymous tips can be submitted using the tip411 program. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575)763-7000.

Police are still investigating this incident.

