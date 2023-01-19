Local Listings
A cool down for the weekend
By Collin Mertz
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow’s high temperatures sit in the low 60s, a warm up in comparison to today’s highs. Still, things cool off with the passage of a week front which leaves Saturday’s highs in low 50s to start the weekend. The cooler temps don’t last, by Sunday we’re already back into the upper 50s.

Overnight lows tonight and tomorrow night sit in the low 30s and drop to the mid 20s Saturday night. Cloud cover lightens up, becoming partial Friday and Saturday and clearing out for a sunny Sunday.

Winds pick back up tomorrow and keep pace Saturday, ranging 15-25 mph, with relief Sunday, dropping to light breezes.

