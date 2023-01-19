Funding secured for Ports-to-Plains Corridor projects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New funding is secure for the future of the Ports-to-Plains Trade Corridor.

Those federal dollars will be crucial in bringing the Ports-to-Plains Corridor from concept to construction. The grants will fund multiple studies throughout Congressional District 19.

Chairman of the Ports-to-Plains alliance, John Osborne, says it’s the next step in making the corridor a reality.

“Without those planning dollars, you can never get to the construction side.” Osborne said.

Those funds will now be available since President Biden signed the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill at the end of December.

In addition to the $1.6 million Lubbock congressman Jodey Arrington requested, TxDOT will add another $400,000 in funding.

That will foot the bill for project feasibility, preliminary design, and environmental studies.

“That $2 million will actually go to help fund as much of those studies as possible,” Osborne said.

Once the studies are completed, the project can go into a unified transportation plan to determine when construction can begin.

“The fact that we’ve got planning dollars coming into the Ports-to-Plains Corridor is really important to help TxDOT fast track those projects into the UTP plan,” Osborne said.

Those projects are already benefiting the Hub City, but Osborne says the City of Lubbock will continue to benefit for decades to come.

“We’ll also see over the course of the next 50 and 100 years the opportunity to continue to grow and expand our city,” Osborne said. “Because of that trade route being opened up.”

Two other federal grants worth a total of $4 million were also approved, along with another million from TxDOT, to help fund construction related to Loop 88.

The first will bring part of FM 1585 from Avenue U to half a mile east of Highway 87 up to interstate standard.

The second will eventually connect Highway 87 to Loop 88 and convert two miles of the highway from 114th Street to 146th to interstate standard as well.

