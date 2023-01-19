Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Jonathan Knight said he felt ‘pressure’ to keep his sexuality a secret in New Kids On The Block’s early days

FILE - New Kids Kids On The Block members, from left, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, Donnie...
FILE - New Kids Kids On The Block members, from left, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Jonathan Knight and Jordan Knight announce their 'The Main Event" tour at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 20, 2015, in New York. Jonathan Knight revealed that he felt 'pressure' to hide his sexuality in the band's early days.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jonathan Knight from the popular boy band, New Kids On The Block, said he was pressured into hiding his sexuality during the band’s early days.

Knight said that the group’s manager knew that he was gay but urged him to keep his sexuality a secret. He says the manager told him that if anyone found out, his and the band’s career would be over and that Sony would lose a lot of money.

“It was just so much pressure,” he said. “Looking back, that’s a lot of pressure to put on somebody who is just trying to figure out the world themselves.”

Last year, the 54-year-old revealed that he married his longtime partner, Harley Rodriguez.

Knight was the first to leave the band in 1994. The group officially disbanded soon after but reunited in 2008.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father David Perez died Friday morning after someone shot him while he was in his home.
Lubbock family looking for answers after father shot inside his home Friday morning
Police are responding to a crash with serious injuries at 34th and the West Loop.
1 seriously injured in West Loop crash
A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the...
Police asking for public’s helping in identifying two robbery suspects
Darla Steve, Zach Smith
Man arrested in New Mexico after Midland AMBER alert

Latest News

In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York....
Amazon axes charity program amid wider cost-cutting moves
A message in a bottle was found by a Mississippi man.
Man finds decades-old message inside bottle
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
Poll: Satisfaction in US healthcare drops among adults
Ane Elizondo practices her alto Saxaphone ahead of a series of upcoming concerts and auditions.
‘We all know that’s No. 1′: Tahoka student prepares for rare fourth state-band appearance