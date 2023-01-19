KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Natallin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Natallin KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old Rottweiler/Catahoula mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

She loves to give hugs and hang out with people. She gets along with other dogs as well. Natallin is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

