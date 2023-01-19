Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Natallin

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Natallin KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old Rottweiler/Catahoula mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

She loves to give hugs and hang out with people. She gets along with other dogs as well. Natallin is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Suzie Q.

