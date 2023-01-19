Local Listings
Lady Raiders knock off #25 Texas

Tech moves to 15-4 overall/3-3 in the Big 12 Conference.
Tech moves to 15-4 overall/3-3 in the Big 12 Conference.(Pete Christy | KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bre’Amber Scott had 31 points and 7 rebounds helping Texas Tech top #25 Texas 68-64 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tech moves to 15-4 overall/3-3 in the Big 12 Conference. 

The Lady Raiders led by three at the half and after the third quarter.

Kilah Freelon had a career-high 12 points and 7 rebounds for Tech.

Jazz Shavers added 10 points and six rebounds.

Texas Tech is at West Virginia 12 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

