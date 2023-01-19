Local Listings
Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing teen

Eric Darcy, 28
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing a teen for more than a year.

In 2021, Lubbock police received a CyperTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 29-year-old Eric Darcy was talking to minors through Yubo, a French social networking app designed to connect people via chatrooms.

Darcy later admitted to investigators in an interview he had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. He told investigators he was working as a truck driver and the teen went with him on a three week trip to multiple states.

Darcy engaged in sexual intercourse with the teen across states including Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Mississippi and Arkansas, according to court documents.

Darcy pleaded guilty to a charge of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct in Sept. 2021. He was initially reindicted on multiple child sex crime charges and later pled guilty.

In addition to his 25-year sentence, Darcy will be on supervised release for 20 years.

