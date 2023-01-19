Mild temperatures and a decrease in fire danger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again, winds gust above 50 mph over the South Plains this Wednesday, though wind speeds will be decreasing this evening along with the fire danger.

It will be cold again with lows in the 20s in Lubbock and communities to the north. Fortunately, wind speeds will be lower tomorrow and Friday. Temperatures will remain in the 50s Thursday afternoon and winds return to the south at 10-20 mph. There will also be some clouds over the region tomorrow.

Temperatures in the 60s should return on Friday, but will not last very long. Another storm system will bring a slight chance of winter weather and much colder temperatures for the South Plains on Saturday into early Sunday.

There is a slim possibility that rain and or a rain/snow mix could occur from the Panhandle south to the northern counties.

Milder temps for Sunday once again.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.