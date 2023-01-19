Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Poll: Satisfaction in US healthcare drops among adults

FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup report, the number of adults who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as 'excellent' or 'good' dropped below 50%.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a recent poll, nearly half of U.S. adults said the nation’s health care system has “major problems.”

The latest Gallup report released Thursday said that, for the first time in a 20-year trend, the number of adults who rated the system as “poor” has jumped above 20%.

Those who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as “excellent” or “good” dropped below 50%.

Satisfaction has remained high among adults ages 55 and older but declined among young and middle-aged adults.

That may be a reflection of views on abortion access and other changes that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gallup.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father David Perez died Friday morning after someone shot him while he was in his home.
Lubbock family looking for answers after father shot inside his home Friday morning
Police are responding to a crash with serious injuries at 34th and the West Loop.
1 seriously injured in West Loop crash
A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the...
Police asking for public’s helping in identifying two robbery suspects
Darla Steve, Zach Smith
Man arrested in New Mexico after Midland AMBER alert

Latest News

In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York....
Amazon axes charity program amid wider cost-cutting moves
A message in a bottle was found by a Mississippi man.
Man finds decades-old message inside bottle
FILE - New Kids Kids On The Block members, from left, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, Donnie...
Jonathan Knight said he felt ‘pressure’ to keep his sexuality a secret in New Kids On The Block’s early days
Ane Elizondo practices her alto Saxaphone ahead of a series of upcoming concerts and auditions.
‘We all know that’s No. 1′: Tahoka student prepares for rare fourth state-band appearance