Singer-songwriter David Crosby dies at 81

David Crosby performs onstage at a concert to defeat Prop. 32 at the Nokia Theatre on...
David Crosby performs onstage at a concert to defeat Prop. 32 at the Nokia Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012, in Los Angeles.(Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - David Crosby, founding member of legendary 1960s rock groups The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), has died, his wife told Variety.

Crosby was 81. His wife said in a statement to Variety that he passed away “after a long illness.”

Her statement to Variety reads: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

