Texas legislature drafting property tax relief plan

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - State lawmakers are putting a plan together to help reduce your property taxes by setting aside $15 billion for what it calls the “Property Tax Relief Fund.”

Concurrently, it would compress every school district’s operations budget, reducing the amount each district can earn from local homeowners. Since that cuts into the district’s bottom line, the state would then use the Property Tax Relief Fund to make up for the lost revenue

There is a caveat though. Historically, lawmakers have not reduced tax revenues enough to outpace appraisal value growth. So, even though the rates are lower, you may still be paying the same, or more, in property tax.

The average home value in Lubbock is up nearly 20% since 2020. In the last legislative session, lawmakers only reduced the “compression rate” by 0.3%.

The proposal being considered now would reduce it by nearly 8%.

A school finance expert tells KCBD it’s an aggressive step in the right direction toward reducing your property tax bill.

