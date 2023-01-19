Local Listings
Texas Tech reports on campus sexual assault

Texas Tech University
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech issued a Crime Alert Notification on Friday, January 19, notifying students of a sexual assault that occurred last Friday.

According to the alert, on January 13, a student was sexually assaulted in an on-campus residency hall. On January 18, the student reported the incident to the university.

The alert notes that the suspect is a current student and is known to the reporting party and the incident is currently being investigated by the university’s Title IX office.

If anyone has any further information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Title IX office at 806-834-19498.

