Thursday morning top stories: NM prosecutors to announce if charges will be filed in ‘Rust’ shooting

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man arrested for New Year’s shooting

  • The man accused of shooting and injuring Jose Ramirez near 50th and Frankford on New Year’s Day is in custody
  • U.S. Marshals captured Julio Jimenez yesterday in Seguin
  • Full story here: 1 arrested in New Year’s Day shooting

Texas state lawmakers unveil plan to help lower property taxes

‘Rust’ shooting announcement

  • The Santa Fe district attorney will announce whether any charges will be filed today in the “Rust” shooting
  • The movie’s cinematographer died and the director was injured when Alec Baldwin’s gun went off during rehearsals
  • Here’s what we know: Prosecutors weigh options in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

Most Read

Father David Perez died Friday morning after someone shot him while he was in his home.
Lubbock family looking for answers after father shot inside his home Friday morning
Police are responding to a crash with serious injuries at 34th and the West Loop.
1 seriously injured in West Loop crash
A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the...
Police asking for public’s helping in identifying two robbery suspects
Darla Steve, Zach Smith
Man arrested in New Mexico after Midland AMBER alert

Latest News

Ane Elizondo practices her alto Saxaphone ahead of a series of upcoming concerts and auditions.
‘We all know that’s No. 1′: Tahoka student prepares for rare fourth state-band appearance
In Lynn County, a Tahoka band student will receive a very special $2,000 scholarship during a...
Tahoka band student readies for rare state appearance
Afternoon temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, with highs near average for the season.
Wind relief, then the weekend
The Mom Lounge is now open in the Village Shopping Center off of 82nd St. and Quaker.
‘Our vision come to life:’ The Mom Lounge opens in South Lubbock