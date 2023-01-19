Thursday morning top stories: NM prosecutors to announce if charges will be filed in ‘Rust’ shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man arrested for New Year’s shooting

The man accused of shooting and injuring Jose Ramirez near 50th and Frankford on New Year’s Day is in custody

U.S. Marshals captured Julio Jimenez yesterday in Seguin

Full story here: 1 arrested in New Year’s Day shooting

Texas state lawmakers unveil plan to help lower property taxes

The proposal would reduce the amount that school district’s can tax local homeowners

The districts would make up the lost revenue with money from a relief fund

Read more here: Texas legislature studies two ways to spend $130 billion

‘Rust’ shooting announcement

The Santa Fe district attorney will announce whether any charges will be filed today in the “Rust” shooting

The movie’s cinematographer died and the director was injured when Alec Baldwin’s gun went off during rehearsals

Here’s what we know: Prosecutors weigh options in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

