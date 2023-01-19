‘We all know that’s No. 1′: Tahoka student prepares for rare fourth state-band appearance

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - A Tahoka band student will receive a very special $2,000 scholarship during a state-concert in San Antonio in February.

Getting honored in this way is rare. It also finishes a high school career on a high note.

“Anytime I have free time, I’m looking at my music or trying to find a way I can fix something or make it better,” Ane Elizondo, the Tahoka senior, said.

She is one of seven kids in Texas to make it to the Association of Texas Small School Band’s all-state concert. Something she has done for four consecutive years.

“When people hear her play, they go, ‘oh, that’s no. 1, we all know that’s no. 1,” Cristalina Burse, Tahoka’s band director, said.

As Burse explains, advancing this many times is not easy. Making it in the band once is difficult, three times is hard to do, but going four times is something that does not happen often.

It is something only about 1% of the nearly 70,000 Texas competitors can do.

“Just the sound that comes out of her instrument,” Burse said. “She’s untouchable, just because of the most beautiful tone that comes out every time she plays.”

But, if you ask Elizondo why she keeps making it this far, she will tell you it is because of those who inspire her.

“John Coltrane, amazing, absolutely amazing — I think I draw inspiration from how extreme his articulations and dynamics,” Elizondo said.

So, she is going into these last few practices with lots of support behind her.

“The notes and the rhythms, the articulations and all of the most basic fundamental skills could be all the same between all the competitors,” Burse said. “But the tone she creates is so beautiful.”

And with words of encouragement and lots of practice, she hopes to not only make herself proud but also her supporters.

“It’s definitely a motivator to want to be even better than what I am right now,” Elizondo said. “Because they want that for me and I can tell that they’re really working and investing so much time for me to become even better.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.