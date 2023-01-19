Local Listings
Wind relief, then the weekend

By Steve Divine
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A welcome break from the strong winds of the past few days. Winds today will generally average about 10 mph (ranging from 5 to 15 mph). Gusty winds will return the next two days.

Afternoon temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, with highs near average for the season.
Afternoon temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, with highs near average for the season.(KCBD First Alert)

Along with less wind, today will be mostly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, with highs near average for the season.

Cloudy tonight and not as cold. Saturday morning lows will range from the mid-20s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the mid-30s in the southeast.

Today enjoy the break from the strong winds. Winds will increase the next two days, but not...
Today enjoy the break from the strong winds. Winds will increase the next two days, but not quite as strong as the past two days.(KCBD First Alert)

The clouds will clear out early Friday, which then will be mostly sunny. The afternoon will be quite breezy and a little “warmer”. Highs will range from the mid-50s in the northwest to the mid-60s in the southeast.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and dry - except for a chance of light showers over the northern viewing area. There a few light showers, mainly rain but some light snow is possible, may fall late Friday night into early Saturday morning. I do not expect any accumulation there. Elsewhere, including around Lubbock, it will remain dry.

Our next chance of rain, and possibly snow, is late Monday through Tuesday. Based on today's...
Our next chance of rain, and possibly snow, is late Monday through Tuesday. Based on today's data, the chance of measurable precipitation is slight.(KCBD First Alert)

Saturday now on track to be mostly sunny and somewhat windy.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy. That is, less wind than Saturday.

Our next chance of rain, and possibly snow, is late Monday through Tuesday. Based on today’s data, the chance of measurable precipitation is slight.

