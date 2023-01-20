Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

23-year-old chihuahua named Spike is world’s oldest living dog: Guinness World Records

Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio, has been named the world's oldest living dog.
Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio, has been named the world's oldest living dog.(Guinness World Records)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog in Ohio is setting records at 23 years old.

According to Guinness World Records, Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix, has recently been given the title of the world’s oldest living dog.

A spokesperson for Guinness said Spike was certified in December 2022 to have been born at least 23 years ago and weighs about 13 pounds.

Spike’s owner said she found him roughly 14 years ago in a parking lot and named him after a dog that was a character in “Tom & Jerry” cartoons.

Spike is nearly blind and hard of hearing but according to his owner, he still enjoys spending time with other animals on their farm and with people he knows.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
SWAT officers respond to central Lubbock
SWAT called to central Lubbock
Crosby County Sheriff's Office badge (Source: Facebook)
Sheriff’s Office says Crosby Co. received ‘false statement’ in Ralls kidnapping incident
The Mom Lounge is now open in the Village Shopping Center off of 82nd St. and Quaker.
‘Our vision come to life:’ The Mom Lounge opens in South Lubbock
Eric Darcy, 28
Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing teen

Latest News

Currently, Frenship serves nearly 2,500 middle school students across three campuses, and...
Frenship ISD approves attendence boundaries and names new middle school
Frenship ISD names new school
Frenship ISD names new school
Crosby County Sheriff's Office badge (Source: Facebook)
Sheriff’s Office says Crosby Co. received ‘false statement’ in Ralls kidnapping incident
Crosby County Sheriff: Ralls kidnapping 'false statement'
Crosby County Sheriff: Ralls kidnapping 'false statement'
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles in...
Ex-SEAL dies in Ukraine; 6th known American killed in war