Bo Bryant is Littlefield’s Head Football Coach/AD

Bryant takes over for Jimmy Thomas who passed away back in November after a brief illness.
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield has hired their new Head Football Coach/AD from within as they promoted Defensive Coordinator Bo Bryant.

Bryant takes over for Jimmy Thomas who passed away back in November after a brief illness.

Bryant is in his seventh season at Littlefield having worked under Bryan Huseman, Brent Green, and Jimmy Thomas.

He’s excited to lead Littlefield’s athletic programs and bring some Wildcat Magic.

