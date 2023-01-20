Cost of eggs influencing backyard flocks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -With the cost of eggs continuing to rise, some people are planning on getting them straight from the source.

Steve Greene, Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter says, “You can get six hens and be under the city ordinance and you can have some good farm fresh eggs.”

The City of Lubbock Livestock Ordinance allows you to own six hens without a permit in city limits. Steven Greene says although you do not need a permit to own hens, there are some requirements you need to be aware of before you start your coop.

“There are requirements such as they are not supposed to leave your yard, you can’t let them be flying over the fence so you really want a way to contain them,” said Greene.

Greene says an enclosed coop ensures your chickens are not crossing the road and protects the chickens from other predators.

“When the hens are in there safe and sound, cats can’t get them, other natural predators can’t get to them and they can’t escape their property.”

The coop must be at least 5 feet away from any property line and as for the chicken feed, it must be stored in a rodent-proof container.

“You have to have your food in an airtight container so you don’t get pests in it,” Greene said.

After you have the food and the coop, all you need is the chickens but you can take roosters off of your list. Roosters are prohibited under the livestock ordinance. Greene says roosters are not allowed within city limits due to the noise concern. But, not to worry, you can still have those farm-fresh eggs without a rooster.

“A lot of people might think that if you don’t have a rooster that you aren’t going to have eggs and that is totally false, a hen will produce eggs and they are good to eat.”

More information on the City of Lubbock livestock ordinance can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.