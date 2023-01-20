Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Debt crisis delayed, Rep. Arrington urges change

Congress has routinely raided that limit for decades, but congressman Jody Arrington, Chairman of the House Budget Committee, says it’s time for a change.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United States has reached its debt limit of $34.1 trillion. Congress has routinely raised that limit for decades, but Congressman Jody Arrington, now the Chairman of the House Budget Committee, says it’s time for a change.

In order to keep the country from defaulting on its obligations, the Treasury Department plans to use what it calls “extraordinary measures” to manage its debt. That includes shifting and delaying some payments to prioritize others and keep all of its accounts current.

Secretary Janet Yellen warns that will only last until June.

A long-term solution requires congressional action, and so far, all signs point to gridlock.

Congressman Arrington says raising the debt ceiling without implementing what he calls fiscal guardrails is not reasonable or responsible. He emphasizes the nation will pay its debts.

Arrington says he will fight against runaway spending that could bankrupt the government.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
Father David Perez died Friday morning after someone shot him while he was in his home.
Lubbock family looking for answers after father shot inside his home Friday morning
Police are responding to a crash with serious injuries at 34th and the West Loop.
1 seriously injured in West Loop crash
The Mom Lounge is now open in the Village Shopping Center off of 82nd St. and Quaker.
‘Our vision come to life:’ The Mom Lounge opens in South Lubbock
Eric Darcy, 28
Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing teen

Latest News

Dr. Sharmila Dissanaike
Lubbock doctor named American Burn Association President
A cool down for the weekend
A cool down for the weekend
Debt crisis delayed
Debt crisis delayed
South Plains producers concerned about high input cost ahead of 2023 planting season.
South Plains cotton farmers concerned about high input cost for 2023, similar to 2022