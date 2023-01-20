Local Listings
DPS arrests eight in joint human trafficking operation

Texas DPS
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On January 19, 2023, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) conducted an Adult Prostitution Operation and Online Solicitation Operation in Midland. 

The goal was to target individuals seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims, as well as to identify and apprehend individuals suspected to be involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts.

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations including; DPS’ CID, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

As a result of these operations, eight suspects were arrested and are now facing State Jail Felony (SJF) charges.

Brandon Compton, 40, Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Clay Briggs, 42, Big Spring, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Daniel Marufo, 38, Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Justin Baker, 32, Haslet, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Justin Wright, 31, Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Adrian Rodriguez, 41, Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Victor Cantu, 33, Rock Island, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Zachary McCurdy, 40, Big Spring, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Special Agents were also able to identify and open investigations into additional suspects.

These investigations highlight the partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement partners working together to combat human trafficking. 

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety

