First winter weather of 2023 forecasted next week

Prepare this weekend for this first storm system that will impact most of the South Plains.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A brief break in the chilly temps on Friday with daytime highs climbing to around the 60-degree mark. Also, plenty of sunshine to help the afternoon.

That will not be the case tomorrow as a cold front sweeps into the region early in the day and brings gusty northwest winds, a few clouds, and lower temperatures. I expect highs to remain in the 40s in the northwest South Plains to the low to mid-50s in the southern communities.

Sunday morning will be cold with lows in the teens and even low 20s in Lubbock and mid-20s for the Southern counties of the region. Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday and afternoon temps should return to the 50s and maybe some low 60s.

A major change for late Monday into Tuesday as our first winter storm of 2023 hits the region. I expect rain to begin late Monday and change to snow on Tuesday over most of the area. There will be accumulations and likely some travel problems by early Tuesday into mid-day Wednesday. It will be much colder with gusty winds on Tuesday and Wednesday as I expect highs only in the mid to upper 30s.

Prepare this weekend for this first storm system that will impact most of the South Plains.

Follow our updates on my KCBD Facebook page and website through the weekend.

