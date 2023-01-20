Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: Amber Alert issued for 2 McKinney girls

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Delayed road work causing issues on 19th Street

  • Texas Tech students and other drivers are asking what is causing the delay in construction on 19th between Memphis and University
  • TXDOT said last July that the outside lanes would be finished in four months, but have not commented on the delays
  • Full story here: TTU students frustrated with construction on 19th St.

Police searching for McKinney girls

50th annual March for Life Rally

