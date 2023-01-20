Friday morning top stories: Amber Alert issued for 2 McKinney girls

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Delayed road work causing issues on 19th Street

Texas Tech students and other drivers are asking what is causing the delay in construction on 19th between Memphis and University

TXDOT said last July that the outside lanes would be finished in four months, but have not commented on the delays

Full story here: TTU students frustrated with construction on 19th St.

Police searching for McKinney girls

Authorities in North Texas have issued an Amber Alert for Jessica and Jennifer Burns

Police believe they were abducted by a woman named Jame Burns who is driving a black SUV

Details here: Amber Alert issued after abduction of 2 girls in Texas

50th annual March for Life Rally

The 50th annual March for Life will be held today in Washington, D.C.

This will be the first march since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade which made abortion legal

Read more here: March for Life returns to DC with new post-Roe v. Wade focus

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.