KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shila

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Shila KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old pit/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.

She has a gentle soul and does very well on a leash. She would be perfect for someone with a slower lifestyle. Shila is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Natallin.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.