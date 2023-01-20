Local Listings
Lubbock County to begin major upgrade to 50th Street on Monday

Road work generic.
Road work generic.(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Provided by Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock County is set to begin construction on West 50th Street beginning this Monday (January 23, 2023). This $5.5 million project will improve and widen the street between Upland Avenue and F.M. 179. This 2 mile upgrade is part of the ongoing $99.6 million dollar Lubbock County Comprehensive Roads bond package.

Construction work will begin Monday with setting traffic control, detours, and barriers along the West 50th construction zone.

Improvements will include the addition of a continuous left turn lane and wider shoulders. These improvements will provide safer travel along the corridor.

During construction, residents and motorists are advised to pay attention to signage, construction equipment, barricades, and construction workers.

This project is anticipated to be completed in early 2024.

