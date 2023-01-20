Local Listings
Lubbock doctor named American Burn Association President

Dr. Dissanaike of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center has been named President of the American Burn Association.
By Karin McCay
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - By now you probably know that Lubbock has the highest-level Burn Center in the region, housed at University Medical Center.

Soon, another distinction will come with that as Lubbock doctor Sharmila Dissanaike has been named the national President of the American Burn Association. She will become President-Elect in May and then take over the role as President in 2025.         

For now, Dr. Dissanaike serves as the Chairman of the Department of Surgery at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and as Assistant Medical Director at UMC’s Timothy J Harnar Burn Center.           

As President of the American Burn Association, she will guide more than 2,000 members from the health industry in the U-S and many other countries.

