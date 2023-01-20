MLK Day project outcomes

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Volunteer Center of Lubbock is proud to share the impact of service opportunities on MLK Day.

The Volunteer Center of Lubbock hosted two events on MLK Day, Projects at the Volunteer Center and Distributing Winter Care Packages in the Chatman Hill Neighborhood.

220 volunteers contributed 440 hours to the MLK Day Projects at the Volunteer Center. Volunteers met at Broadway Church of Christ and made 100 Winter Care Packages for the Chatman Hill Neighborhood Association, 15 blankets for Lubbock Impact, 250 Valentine’s Day Cards for the International Rescue Committee in Abilene for refugees, 250 cards for Meals on Wheels and 300 decorated meal bags for Meals on Wheels. 45 volunteers also met at the Chatman Hill Neighborhood to distribute the Winter Care Packages made that morning at Broadway Church of Christ. The Care Packages included information about the 2023 Chatman Hill Neighborhood Association meetings, hand warmers, lip balm, lotion, tea, hot cocoa, cough drops, ibuprofen, tissues, gloves, socks, and a decorated card.

Several of the Volunteer Center’s Nonprofit Agency Partners also had volunteer opportunities on MLK Day. The Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council hosted volunteers at the Booker T. Washington Community Garden, Lubbock Habitat for Humanity had volunteers help build houses, the Catholic Charities Resale Center had volunteers sort and organize donations, and East Lubbock Art House had volunteers help with a community quilt project.

So far, between the Volunteer Center and our partners, 475 volunteers served 950 hours.

If you are interested in volunteering in our community, check out our Get Connected website: getconnected.volunteerlubbock.org. Or give us a call at 806-747-0551.

