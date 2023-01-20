Local Listings
Sheriff’s Office says Crosby Co. received ‘false statement’ in Ralls kidnapping incident

Crosby County Sheriff's Office badge (Source: Facebook)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CROSBY CO., Texas (KCBD) - The Crosby County Sheriff’s Office received a ‘false statement’ regarding the kidnapping of a 16-year-old in Ralls.

Authorities have investigated the claims and determined there was never a threat to the community.

The Swisher County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

Swisher Statement
Swisher Statement(Swisher County Sheriff's Office)

