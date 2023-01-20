SWAT called to central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.

Police did not disclose the nature of the investigation, but multiple people were taken into custody.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

