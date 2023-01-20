Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

SWAT called to central Lubbock

A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.

Police did not disclose the nature of the investigation, but multiple people were taken into custody.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
Father David Perez died Friday morning after someone shot him while he was in his home.
Lubbock family looking for answers after father shot inside his home Friday morning
Police are responding to a crash with serious injuries at 34th and the West Loop.
1 seriously injured in West Loop crash
The Mom Lounge is now open in the Village Shopping Center off of 82nd St. and Quaker.
‘Our vision come to life:’ The Mom Lounge opens in South Lubbock
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the...
Police asking for public’s helping in identifying two robbery suspects

Latest News

SWAT officers respond to central Lubbock
SWAT officers respond to central Lubbock
A cool down for the weekend
A cool down for the weekend
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech reports on campus sexual assault
Hen in a coop
Cost of eggs influencing backyard flocks