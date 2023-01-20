Tech baseball season tickets sold out, single game on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For the ninth consecutive year, the Texas Tech baseball allotment of season tickets has sold out, the athletics department announced on Friday. However, the next best option arrives for fans on Jan. 23 at 8:30 a.m. CT as single-game tickets will be released to the public.

Anticipation for the 2023 baseball season to get started is at a fever pitch for the Red Raiders’ fan base as the team qualified for the NCAA Regional round for the sixth consecutive season and has already received a preseason Top 25 ranking by D1Baseball leading up to the 2023 campaign.The department matched the season ticket sales record in 2023 that was set last year, which is approaching the 2,800 ticket mark. It is the ninth sell-out in 11 years under head coach Tim Tadlock and his staff’s leadership.

The Red Raiders annually boast one of the nation’s toughest schedules, and the 2023 slate is no different. Tech will play 37 home games, the Red Raiders’ most games in the friendly confines of Rip Griffin Park since hosting 37 games in 2019 en route to the program’s fourth College World Series appearance.

Opening day in Lubbock is set for Friday, Feb. 17, against 2022 Regional qualifier Gonzaga at 2 p.m., for the first of a four-game series to kick off the season.

