TTU students frustrated with construction on 19th St.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Construction is dragging on 19th Street in front of Texas Tech, and it’s proving to be an obstacle for students in the area.

In an initial release sent out in July 2022, the TxDOT project manager said milling work and the reconstruction of the outside lanes of 19th Street from Memphis to University would be complete in roughly four months.

Cody Ashmore, who does missionary work on campus, says it’s becoming an issue.

“It’s definitely a hassle,” Ashmore said. “It’s been there for a while. It was something that I was hoping would be done a little bit quicker.”

Ashmore isn’t the only one wishing most of the work on 19th street would be completed by now. Tech student Kennedy Jordan says she was recently in a wreck due to the confusion on 19th Street.

“So, like the road was covered in gravel,” Jordan said. “You didn’t have enough time to stop, and you couldn’t tell if the person in front of you was stopping because the traffic was just weird, and I got rear-ended.”

Jordan isn’t the only student worried about damage to their car as they navigate through the work site. Jose Oviedo says it crosses his mind whenever he’s traveling down 19th st.

“Definitely crossing the street from one side to another gets annoying,” Oviedo said. “Especially in your car ‘cause it’s like four inches of drop everywhere. So, you really feel it in your car, and I feel like I’m gonna break something.”

The construction is getting more difficult to travel through at night.

“It’s weird to navigate especially with all the lights,” Jordan said. “They have the little gravel pass to get on the roads that aren’t connected to the light.”

Ashmore says traffic jams can really be seen during home sporting events at TTU.

“If there are any games around here it gets really, really congested,” Ashmore said.

KCBD reached out to TxDOT as well as the project manager overseeing construction but did not get a response.

As for this project, the stretch of road from University to Memphis is only one phase of this more than $26 million undertaking.

When completed, it will have made improvements from Memphis all the way to the east of I-27, but that’s not expected until 2025.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.