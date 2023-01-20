Windy weekend ahead, winter weather next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are on the warmer side today with windy conditions!

Todays highs will be in the lower 60s. We will have strong south winds with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, temperatures will be in the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Southeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph tonight with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the 50s and it is going to be windy. Northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph. Sunny skies for the day, and clear skies expected throughout the night. Overnight temperatures in the 20s, with continued northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-50s with sunny skies. Winds will be very light Sunday, specifically west winds around 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night temperatures will be around 30 with partly cloudy skies.

On Monday a cold front will come through that is going to bring precipitation to the area. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s, which will possibly turn the rain into a wintry mix. High temperatures on Tuesday will only be around 40. We expect the wintry mix of precipitation to continue throughout the day varying from snow, freezing rain, and ice. It will be windy both Monday and Tuesday, wind speeds around 25 mph throughout the days.

