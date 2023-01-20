Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Windy weekend ahead, winter weather next week

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are on the warmer side today with windy conditions!

Todays highs will be in the lower 60s. We will have strong south winds with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, temperatures will be in the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Southeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph tonight with gusts up to 30 mph.

Windcast
Windcast(KCBD)

Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the 50s and it is going to be windy. Northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph. Sunny skies for the day, and clear skies expected throughout the night. Overnight temperatures in the 20s, with continued northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-50s with sunny skies. Winds will be very light Sunday, specifically west winds around 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night temperatures will be around 30 with partly cloudy skies.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

On Monday a cold front will come through that is going to bring precipitation to the area. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s, which will possibly turn the rain into a wintry mix. High temperatures on Tuesday will only be around 40. We expect the wintry mix of precipitation to continue throughout the day varying from snow, freezing rain, and ice. It will be windy both Monday and Tuesday, wind speeds around 25 mph throughout the days.

European Model Raincast
European Model Raincast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
The Mom Lounge is now open in the Village Shopping Center off of 82nd St. and Quaker.
‘Our vision come to life:’ The Mom Lounge opens in South Lubbock
Eric Darcy, 28
Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing teen
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Armed robbery reported at central Lubbock convenience store
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

Temperatures on the warmer side today with windy conditions.
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, Jan. 20
Chilly start to the morning with temperatures warming up into the afternoon.
Daybreak Today weather - Friday, Jan. 20
A cool down for the weekend
A cool down for the weekend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Forecast 01/19/23 @ 10 p.m.