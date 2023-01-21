Dave Lewis, Carl Tepper release joint statement about end of defamation lawsuit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A well-known veteran’s advocate has dropped his defamation lawsuit against Lubbock State Representative Carl Tepper.

Retired Col. Dave Lewis originally filed the suit a week before early voting last year.

Lewis accused candidate Tepper of making false and malicious statements on the radio, about him and his career.

At the time, Tepper declared it a political stunt by his opponent, who was supported by Lewis.

Now, Tepper and Lewis appear to have worked it out, in a joint statement, saying air force veterans should stick together.

The statement also clears Col. Lewis of any claims of illegal activity and shows Tepper regrets any insinuation of that.

Col. Lewis says he is happy to clear his name.

You can see the complete statement below:

Today, Col. David J. Lewis (Ret.), through his attorneys at Matthew Harris Law, PLLC, has filed a Notice of Nonsuit in his defamation case against Mr. Carl Tepper. In conjunction with this dismissal, Col. Lewis and Mr. Tepper release the below Joint Statement.

Col. Lewis is happy to have cleared his name of any criminal implications, and thanks StarCare for confirming that he was not terminated from employment, that he is in fact eligible for rehire, and that VetStar has never been investigated nor confirmed as having had any employee misappropriate funds. Beyond providing the below joint statement, Col. Lewis will not be taking any questions regarding the dismissal of the case against Mr. Tepper.

JOINT STATEMENT OF MR. DAVID LEWIS & MR. CARL TEPPER

Concerning events occurring earlier this year during a hotly contested election we have decided that it is our mutual desire to put any further legal action behind us. It is apparent that Dave Lewis has not been involved in any misappropriation of funds or any illegitimate actions whatsoever and Carl Tepper regrets any insinuation to that effect. In addition, both Lewis and Tepper desire the best for our veteran communities.

As fellow U.S. Air Force veterans, we concur that veterans’ issues deserve rational and reasonable discourse. Our discussions continue in good faith as an earnest effort to resolve veteran’s issues. We both agree that the good of Lubbock County should be our highest priority.

Sincerely,

Matthew L. Harris, Esq.

Attorney at Law

