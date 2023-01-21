Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

Whiteface 73 Morton 35

Kingdom Prep 49 Ascension 26

Monterey 86 Lubbock-Cooper 67

Coronado 56 Lubbock High 51

Littlefield 48 Lamesa 39

Sundown 60 Ropes 36

Levelland 72 Lake View 18

Shallowater 54 Slaton 26

All Saints 46 Abilene Christian 41

Southcrest Christian 32 Christ The King 16

Frenship 65 Odessa Permian 23

Grace Prep 41 Trinity Christian 33

New Home 78 Post 7

Amarillo 65 Plainview 27

Plains 46 Seagraves27

Estacado 63 Snyder 49

Olton 50 Smyer 11

Sands 76 Dawson 12

Seminole 78 Monahans 22

Anton 43 Cotton Center 41

Springlake-Earth 66 Lazbuddie 28

Childress 54 Roosevelt 25

Ralls 52 Hale Center 26

Idalou 51 Abernathy 25

Jayton 30 Paducah 23

Silverton 49 Claude 47 (2OT)

Lubbock Christian 65 Covenant Classical 18

O’Donnell 51 Petersburg 38

BOYS

Southcrest Christian 46 Christ The King 41

Monterey 61 Lubbock-Cooper 53

New Home 82 Post 26

Amarillo 60 Plainview 29

Hart 55 Kress 53

Olton 65 Smyer 27

Kingdom Prep 53 Ascension 38

Idalou 44 Abernathy 42

Farwell 61 Vega 36

Abilene Christian 69 All Saints 50

Whiteface 68 Morton 37

Childress 81 Roosevelt 67

New Deal 77 Lockney 50

Hale Center 66 Ralls 52

Sundown 60 Ropes 52

Levelland 62 Lake View 27

Spearman 69 Tulia 33

Shallowater 71 Slaton 31

Estacado 51 Snyder 32

Jayton 75 Paducah 23

Whitharral 70 Meadow 30

Frenship 81 Odessa Permian 76

Lubbock Christian 75 Covenant Classical 42

Plains 52 Seagraves 46

Klondike 47 Loop 34

