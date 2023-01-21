Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.
GIRLS
Whiteface 73 Morton 35
Kingdom Prep 49 Ascension 26
Monterey 86 Lubbock-Cooper 67
Coronado 56 Lubbock High 51
Littlefield 48 Lamesa 39
Sundown 60 Ropes 36
Levelland 72 Lake View 18
Shallowater 54 Slaton 26
All Saints 46 Abilene Christian 41
Southcrest Christian 32 Christ The King 16
Frenship 65 Odessa Permian 23
Grace Prep 41 Trinity Christian 33
New Home 78 Post 7
Amarillo 65 Plainview 27
Plains 46 Seagraves27
Estacado 63 Snyder 49
Olton 50 Smyer 11
Sands 76 Dawson 12
Seminole 78 Monahans 22
Anton 43 Cotton Center 41
Springlake-Earth 66 Lazbuddie 28
Childress 54 Roosevelt 25
Ralls 52 Hale Center 26
Idalou 51 Abernathy 25
Jayton 30 Paducah 23
Silverton 49 Claude 47 (2OT)
Lubbock Christian 65 Covenant Classical 18
O’Donnell 51 Petersburg 38
BOYS
Southcrest Christian 46 Christ The King 41
Monterey 61 Lubbock-Cooper 53
New Home 82 Post 26
Amarillo 60 Plainview 29
Hart 55 Kress 53
Olton 65 Smyer 27
Kingdom Prep 53 Ascension 38
Idalou 44 Abernathy 42
Farwell 61 Vega 36
Abilene Christian 69 All Saints 50
Whiteface 68 Morton 37
Childress 81 Roosevelt 67
New Deal 77 Lockney 50
Hale Center 66 Ralls 52
Sundown 60 Ropes 52
Levelland 62 Lake View 27
Spearman 69 Tulia 33
Shallowater 71 Slaton 31
Estacado 51 Snyder 32
Jayton 75 Paducah 23
Whitharral 70 Meadow 30
Frenship 81 Odessa Permian 76
Lubbock Christian 75 Covenant Classical 42
Plains 52 Seagraves 46
Klondike 47 Loop 34
