Lady Raiders fall to West Virginia 67-57

MORGANTOWN, WV (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders road winning streak was snapped Saturday after they fell to West Virginia 67-57.

Texas Tech trailed at the half 25-19, shooting 32% from the floor but 0-9 from the 3-point line.

The Lady Raiders made it a game late after making it a 4-point game with 30 seconds left, despite trailing by 12 with two minutes to play.

Tech finished the day 3-21 (14%) from beyond the arc, compared to West Virginia’s 8-29 (28%). Texas Tech, a very good free throw shooting team on the season, but they only got to the line 10 times Saturday while making six of them. The Lady Mountaineers shot 23-29 (79%).

The Lady Raiders ended the day with 20 turnovers while West Virginia scored 19 points off of those turnovers.

The Lady Raiders drop to 15-5 on the season and 3-4 in the Conference.

Scoring Leaders

Texas Tech

Bre’Amber Scott - 19 pts | 7 rebs | 1 ast

Kilah Freelon - 11 pts | 5 rebs

Ella Tofaeono - 8 pts | 6 rebs

West Virginia

Jayla Hemingway 18 pts | 10 rebs | 7-10 FT

Ja/Naiya Quinerly - 16 pts | 10 rebs | 7-7 FT

Madisen Smith - 17 pts | 2 rebs | 6 asts

The Lady Raiders will host Baylor Saturday Jan. 28 at 2 p.m.

