Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Police: Man arrested for fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage in assault

Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic...
Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic dispute turned deadly.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a man has been arrested after a deadly domestic violence incident.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers were called to an area hospital regarding a report of a domestic violence victim Friday morning.

WKYT reports the female victim suffered a miscarriage following a domestic violence assault.

Lexington police said they arrested 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas in connection with the incident.

Vasquez-Barradas was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on charges of fetal homicide, strangulation and domestic assault, according to authorities.

Police did not immediately release any further information regarding the case, including the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
SWAT officers respond to central Lubbock
SWAT called to central Lubbock
Crosby County Sheriff's Office badge (Source: Facebook)
Sheriff’s Office says Crosby Co. received ‘false statement’ in Ralls kidnapping incident
The Mom Lounge is now open in the Village Shopping Center off of 82nd St. and Quaker.
‘Our vision come to life:’ The Mom Lounge opens in South Lubbock
Eric Darcy, 28
Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing teen

Latest News

Texas Senate Bill 147 would ban entities from China, North Korea, Iran and Russia from...
Congressman Arrington on bill that would ban foreign entities from buying state land
Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants...
Report: Alec Baldwin wants to finish ‘Rust’ despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges
Judge OK’s trial for Illinois paramedics in patient’s death
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit